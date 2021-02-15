Under Investigation: NFL Player Vincent Jackson Found Dead at 38

Getty Images

Vincent Jackson, a former NFL wide receiver, was found dead today. He was 38.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the news on Twitter, stating that Jackson’s body was discovered by housekeeping at a Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida, around 11:30 a.m.

The department further stated, “There are no apparent signs of trauma. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death, as well as officially identify his remains.”

It was also confirmed that “HCSO has notified Jackson’s next of kin of his passing. This remains an active and open investigation.”

HAPPENING NOW: #teamHCSO is investigating the death of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Vincent Jackson. Jackson, 38, was found deceased on Monday, February 15, 2021, at the Homewood Suites in Brandon. pic.twitter.com/OZ8QwKakLw — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) February 15, 2021 @HCSOSheriff

Vincent checked into the hotel on January 11, and his family filed a missing persons report on February 11. The case was called off, however, after he was located on February 12. Just a few days later, he was found dead.

He was an honorary deputy with the sheriff’s department, and they shared, “He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions.”

Jackson played for the San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his career from 2005 to 2016.

Vincent was married to Lindsey VanDeweghe for 10 years and the couple shared three children, according to reports.