Blake Shelton Responds to Miley Cyrus’ Wedding Singer Offer, Plus: Nick Jonas on Starting a Family

Getty Images

“The Voice” is back for Season 20, and “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with coaches Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton to talk about the new season and get the lowdown on Blake and Gwen Stefani’s wedding plans.

Blake told Cheslie the nuptials are on hold because of the pandemic. “We want our families to be there, her mom and dad, my mom and step-dad, and we don’t have a clue when we’re going to be able to mingle again. So that is all we’re waiting on.” Smiling he added, “I would marry her when we’re done with this interview if I could.”

Cheslie asked about former “Voice” coach Miley Cyrus’ offer to sing at the wedding. Blake replied, “Oh, man, who is going to turn down an offer like that?”

While the wedding is on hold, the new “Voice” season is around the corner, and fans can expect a friendly rivalry between Blake and Nick.

Nick joked, “[Blake] realized he’s the worst coach by far.” Kelly is loving it, saying, “He was giving Shelton so much crap, I was like, ‘Yes, Nick.’”

John said, “He thinks he’s going to win.” Blake put it this way, “Sometimes people are drafted into the NFL, highly drafted, and like maybe top 10, and they end up being a bust. Sometimes it never really pans out.”

Cheslie teased, “Are you calling Nick a bust?” Blake replied, “Well, it is his second season, and to me it’s ‘go time’ here.”

Nick did reveal his show strategy, saying, “Have fun, enjoy the ride, and try to get inside [Blake’s] head as much as possible.”

Kelly said she doesn’t think Nick is the most competitive. John insisted, “We’re all competitive.” Kelly added, “I love the s--t talk. I love being competitive, I love the art of it.”

Kryst also asked Nick about home life with his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, saying, “Priyanka has been talking about having as many kids as she can. You have said the same… Who has the naming rights?” Nick replied, “We’d be blessed with any child, son or daughter or anything… I’m sure her mother will want to weigh in and my family would want to weigh in, too… But just knocking wood that it happens.”