Khloé Kardashian Explains Elongated Fingers and Feet in Good American Photo Shoot

Khloé Kardashian’s recent Good American photo shoot had everyone talking… about her fingers and feet!

The campaign photo was meant to show off the brand’s Icon Pump, but fans were distracted by how elongated some of Khloé’s extremities looked.

The online chatter gave KoKo a good laugh, and she addressed the photos in a series of tweets.

In one post, she wrote, “HA I’m cracking up! 4a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect. The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers.”

Kardashian doubled down later, writing, “I mean..LOL how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?! It’s the angle and the type of lens.”

She was very pleased with the buzzworthy pics, “And personally I think this camera lens is so f--king cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see. Either way, I’m happy with them.”

Posting another pic, the star joked about her hands too, “Not to worry! I don’t have freakishly long fingers. It’s the lens! I can’t believe I’m even tweeting this LOL my old hands normal sized hands are still in tack. Nope I didn’t get a surgery to stretch my fingers and nope it’s not a ‘photoshop fail.’ Have a great day.”