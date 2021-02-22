Brooke Shields Has to Learn How to Walk Again After Major Leg Injury

Actress and model Brooke Shields is taking it day by day after breaking her femur.

On Sunday, Shields posted a video of herself learning to walk again with the help of crutches. She wrote on Instagram, “Broke my femur. Beginning to mend. No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward. #BeginningisNow.”

While her face is not seen in the video, it appears Shields is recovering from her injury at a hospital, since she’s wearing a hospital gown.

Shields did not explain how or when she sustained her injury. In the video, Shields noted that she was only putting 20% of her weight on her broken femur. She added, “The goal is to bend your knee each time like a little bit, just so you're not dragging it or hitching up your hip.”

A broken femur or thighbone may require surgery and can take months of rehabilitation.

Just a month ago, Brooke revealed that she was on a “14 day transformation” while discussing her home workout routine.

