Report: Reality Star Christine Quinn Is Expecting First Child

“Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn, 31, reportedly has a bun in the oven!

TMZ reports Quinn is expecting her first child with millionaire husband Christian Richard.

According to the outlet, Christine is more than three months pregnant.

It is unknown if Christine is having a boy or girl, but the new season of “Selling Sunset” will reportedly document her pregnancy.

Just days ago, Christine was photographed boarding a private jet for a getaway in Mexico. She was able to hide any sign of a baby bump since she was carrying her pet pooch and wearing a loose Louis Vuitton coat.

Over a year ago, Christine and Christian tied the knot at a cathedral in Los Angeles in front of 75 close friends and family members.

At the time, Quinn told People magazine, “I waited to share details from our special day until now. We wanted to get married in December to start off the New Year [as husband and wife]. And a winter wonderland theme with a wicked twist is memorable forever.”

Instead of the traditional white wedding dress, Christine opted for a black couture gown by Galia Lahav. She shared, “I never conformed to the status quo or societal expectations. I've always enjoyed being bold, different and trendsetting. I've always wanted to get married in a black wedding dress, and I'm so happy that my dream came true.”

After meeting through a mutual friend, Christian proposed on Valentine's Day 2019.