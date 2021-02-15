Teresa Giudice Talks Drama Ahead on ‘RHONJ,’ How She Met BF Luis

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is back this week, and Teresa Giudice has a new boyfriend!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush talked to Teresa about the new season and her new man, Luis Ruelas.

Looking happy and healthy, she told Billy, “I'm really, really happy. I'm in a really good place… 2021 is going to be my year — it is!”

Her new relationship is set to be a storyline on “RHONJ.” Opening up about meeting boyfriend Luis, she said, “We met, believe it or not, at the Jersey Shore. I was walking and that's how I met him, exercising.” She went on, “That week, he rented a house at the Jersey Shore. He ran past me that week a few times… One morning he was packing his car to leave to go back home and that’s how we met.”

Billy asked if she’d ever done the old glance over the shoulder when running past, and Teresa answered, “I did, I did!” Laughing, Giudice added, “And he ran past me with no shirt on. And I was like, ‘Oh, who is that?’”

The reality star was with a group of her girlfriends when she first met him. “We started talking, he told us about himself,” she explained. “He had two business cards on him. He handed to me one and then one to my married girlfriend.” Then he drove off — but the story doesn’t end there!

Teresa dished, “All of a sudden, he drives up to us in the car… He said, ‘Teresa, my son wanted to know why I didn’t ask for your number…’ I said, ‘I have your business card, I will text you…’ My girlfriend took my phone and was like, ‘I’m texting him right now.’”

Louie called her that night and they talked “for hours.”

Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Giudice are both moving on after their divorce was finalized last year. She said their kids are okay with it. “Listen, it's been five years. So, I mean, they want me to… you know, be happy. You know, Joe's happy. I'm happy for Joe. The girls are happy. That's all that matters.”

She told Billy she and her ex are in a good place, saying, “We talk all the time. He is a great father — he talks to the girls every day.” Billy asked about rumors Joe is set to get his own reality show in Italy. She said, “No, he's living in the Bahamas right now and I know he's going to be fighting. He's doing a celebrity fight.” She wants to be there when he steps into the ring, too. “A whole bunch of us are going to go. A lot of the girls I know — Dolores wants to go, Jennifer wants to go… If I'm not working… I'm definitely going to be there.”

As for “RHONJ” this season, there is going to be some drama. “It's going to be an amazing season,” Teresa teased. “Can't wait to hear everybody's reaction.” Clips show things getting heated between herself and her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa over her ex-husband.

“It's crazy when you re-watch it,” Teresa admitted. “It gave me the chills.”

There are even some cheating allegations this season. “Thank God it’s not me!” she said.

As for Gorga drama, she said, “Things are good with us. I mean, with their marriage, that's something you're going to have to ask them… Everyone knows what goes on… like, no one knows what happens behind closed doors, so they're the only ones that can answer that.”