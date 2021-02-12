Exclusive: Shawn King’s First Words Following Larry King’s Will Revelation

After it was revealed yesterday that Larry King cut his wife Shawn King out of his will, Shawn gave “Extra’s” Billy Bush her first words on the story.

Shawn told Billy exclusively, “We are grieving as a family. My boys just lost their father — they are my priority.” She went on to say, “I will comment further when appropriate.”

King’s most recent will is a handwritten note from October 17, 2019, that reads, “This is my Last Will & Testament. It should replace all previous writings in the event of my death, any day after the above date I want 100% of my funds to be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr., Chance & Cannon.” The note was written and signed just two months after King filed for divorce from Shawn, his seventh wife.

In new court documents obtained by “Extra,” Larry King Jr. is requesting to be appointed special administrator of his dad’s estate.

Larry King Jr. noted that Larry and Shawn were going through a divorce at the time of his death, arguing that she shouldn’t be named the administrator. The doc said, “The Decedent was married to Shawn Southwick King (‘Ms. King’) at the time of death. However, the Decedent and Ms. King were actively involved in ongoing dissolution proceedings in Los Angeles Superior Court. The Decedent and Ms. King were residing separately at the time of death."