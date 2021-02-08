Reality Star David Beador & Wife Lesley Welcome First Child — Find Out Her Name!

Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star David Beador, 56, and his wife Lesley Beador, 37, are the parents of a baby girl!

On Saturday, Lesley announced that they had welcomed their first child together. She wrote on Instagram, “Our first sunset with our sweet little Anna. (Pronounced Ah-na). #candidpic #momlife #newborn #babygirl #nofilter #sunset #love #cuddles #cuddlebug #beachlife #sunsets #laguna #lagunabeach #blessed #grateful #gratefulheart #cheese #igotyou #sweetestbaby #instamood #[red heart emoji]."

Lesley also included a photo from her family on a bench in Emerald Bay, California.

In another Instagram Story, Lesley shared a pic of Anna sleeping in an infant seat. She wrote, “Came home to this...Daddy is the best!"

David is also the father of three daughters, Sophie, 19, and twins Stella and Adeline, 16, his children with ex-wife Shannon Beador. Lesley has two children, son Andris and daughter Inga, from a previous relationship.

It is unknown when Lesley gave birth to Anna, but she hinted last week that it would be happening soon. She wrote on Instagram, “I just want to hold your hand at 90 and say we made it. P.s one week left!”

Their baby arrived just months after they tied the knot.

Along with changing her name, Lesley gushed on Instagram, “Dreams Come True.”

Lesley announced her pregnancy in July. At the time, she asked her daughter in a video, “You're going to be a big sister. Are you excited? Show me how excited you are."