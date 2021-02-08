Jessica Alba Opens Up About Her Dad’s Cancer Battle

Getty Images

Over the weekend, Jessica Alba revealed her father Mark Alba is battling cancer.

The actress shared a dance video of the pair, with the announcement, “My #papasito is about to SLAY #thyroidcancer -starting his radiation therapy mañana 👊🏽 #LetsGo @markdalba #yougotthis.”

Her friends were quick to offer support. Gabrielle Union wrote, "You got this @markalba," and Kerry Washington commented, “I gotta get my dad on TikTok. This is ADORABLE!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Sending you and your dad hugs and prayers!!! 🙏🏾”

Rachel Zoe left prayer and heart emojis with the message “you got this,” and Mindy Kaling also posted heart emojis.

Mark’s real estate Instagram page shared the cancer diagnosis, as well as the news that he had recently battled COVID-19.

Alongside a video of Mark showing a neck scar, the caption read, “It’s about to get real personal. So, bigger things than business have been going on in the background… Mark in particular has battled Covid-19 and thyroid cancer (the reason he’s showing off his new neck scar) in the past few months, with some radiation on the way soon for healing. He’s positive and feeling great right now. It takes a lot to keep Mark down.”