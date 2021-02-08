‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Billy Brown Dead at 68

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Billy Brown, who starred in “Alaskan Bush People,” has died. He was 68.

His son Bear, 33, shared the sad news on his private Instagram page, writing, “We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure. He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed.”

He continued, “He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time. God Bless Everyone!”

Discovery

The official “Alaskan Bush People” Instagram also paid tribute to Billy, with the message, “We are devastated to hear of Billy Brown’s sudden passing. He has been part of the @discovery family for years - a trailblazer, a lovely man, and most definitely one of a kind. Our heart is with his family and those that knew him and loved him as they deal with this devastating loss.”

Just a few years ago, Billy’s wife Ami was facing lung cancer. She was diagnosed in 2017, and the family moved from Alaska to the North Cascades of Washington during her treatment. Ami was declared cancer-free in late 2018.