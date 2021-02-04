‘Les Misérables’ Star Samantha Barks Engaged to Alex Michael Stoll — See Her Ring!

Broadway stars Samantha Barks and Alex Michael Stoll are taking it to the next level in their relationship!

On Wednesday, Barks announced they are engaged. Along with posting a pic of her wearing a ring, she wrote on Instagram, “Like Beyoncé… but with an F 💍❤️.”

Alex posted a photo of himself proposing to Samantha on a stone bridge. He wrote on Instagram, “One knee. One ring. Two happily engaged people. Love you babe ❤️.”

More than two years ago, Samantha and Alex worked together on the Broadway adaptation of the iconic movie “Pretty Woman.”

Barks is best known for her portrayal of Éponine in the 2012 movie adaptation of “Les Misérables.” She also played the role in the London production of the musical.