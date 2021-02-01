Mila Kunis’ Crafty Parenting Hack, Plus: She Talks ‘Breaking News in Yuba County’ with Juliette Lewis

Getty

Mila Kunis and Juliette Lewis are trying their hand at reporting in the new movie “Breaking News in Yuba County.”

The movie stars Allison Janney as a woman whose husband goes missing, while Mila and Juliette are the journalists investigating the story. Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Awkwafina round out the star-studded cast.

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with Mila and Juliette, who dished on their characters. Mila also offered her favorite parenting hack for the pandemic and revealed if she believes in affirmations like the ones she uses in the film.

Mila has two children with husband Ashton Kutcher, and revealed the artsy trick they have been using to keep the kids occupied at home.

“We're figuring it out,” she said. “We've done every craft humanly possible. We've now allocated trash as crafts… so we have a thing called Happy Trash. You guys can take that and run with it… Happy Trash, when you run out of things to do, you give your children a bag of happy trash and it's like recyclables and they can make a robot out of it, or a fort, or a town or a city.”

Kunis also gushed over her co-stars in “Breaking News in Yuba County,” saying, “It's an incredible, incredible group of women that are so talented.”

Juliette added, “It’s just so fun to see everyone play these characters, the script was so well written, it made our jobs easy.”

Lewis had fun with her character, revealing, “Yeah, she was a little bit Nancy Grace. And I just love whipping out that accent… She’s very Nancy Grace-inspired.”

Where did Mila find inspiration? She looked at YouTube videos of reporters, “Young go-getters that are trying to find that one story but never quite get there… Circa 1996, less modern, a little bit dated.”

She uses affirmations in the movie, but does she believe in them? Kunis explained, “You know what… I felt like I started to believe in affirmations in the middle of COVID… I read ‘The Tao of Pooh’… there was a quote… Piglet and Pooh are talking to each other, Piglet says, ‘What if this tree fell while we were under it?’ and Pooh says, ‘What if it doesn’t?’ and Piglet was comforted by it. So less affirmations, and more ease.”