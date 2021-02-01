‘Big Brother’ Couple Angela Rummans & Tyler Crispen Engaged

“Big Brother” stars Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen are taking their relationship to the next level!

On Sunday, the pair announced their engagement, weeks after Tyler popped the question on the beach in their hometown of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Along with posting some proposal pics, Angela wrote on Instagram, “YES to forever and ever and always. You and me babe, for the rest of time. 1.10.2021 ‘If it’s meant to be, it’ll be.’ Thank you for giving me the best and most perfect day of my life. I love you more than I can say in words, and I cannot wait for the next chapter of our lives. For now, let’s savor this time and soak in all of the excitement our future holds.”

Plugging their YouTube channel, Angela added, “He got me good! I had no idea this day was going to turn into a day that would change our lives forever, watch how it all went [down] on our YouTube. Also grab the Kleenex’s.”

On Tyler’s Instagram, he described the proposal as “the greatest day of my life.” He gushed, “You make every day seem like a dream come true and I am now officially the luckiest person on the face of the Earth. I’ll love you to infinity and beyond.”

The pair have been dating for more than two years, ever since meeting on the set of “Big Brother.”