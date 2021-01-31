Tiffany Haddish Makes Out with Common: Silhouette Challenge Accepted!

Turns out that TikTok's Silhouette Challenge was no match for Tiffany Haddish and her boyfriend Common!

In an uncommonly hot clip posted to her account, the comic starts out in a dowdy overcoat, but the remixed version of Paul Anka's "Put Your Head on My Shoulder" quickly slides into Doja Cat's "Streets" — and Tiffany, in silhouette, slips into a form-fitting two-piece outfit and long wig.

Common enters the picture and the two passionately make out, ending with Tiffany losing her wig — without any cares in the world.

To borrow the title from Tiffany's hit series ... "She Ready"! And she clearly won this challenge.

Amid breakup rumors, Common spoke out about Tiffany in November as a guest on SiriusXM's “The Karen Hunter Show,” confirming they were actually “doing wonderful.”

He went on to gush about Haddish, “She's a really incredible human being, and the more I get to know her, I just see how dynamic she is as a person. How intelligent, how selfless she is, how she stands up in Hollywood for Black women. I'm learning. You know what I mean?”

“Extra's” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Tiffany not long before that show aired, and she had some equally sweet things to say about her beau!

“I feel like it's gonna work,” she confessed. “I haven't felt like this about a relationship... ever.”