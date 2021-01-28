Taraji P. Henson Says Dating Is ‘the Last Thing I’m Thinking About,’ Plus: She Talks ‘Peace of Mind’

Taraji P. Henson, a well-known advocate for mental health awareness, tells “Extra” about her recent confession she was suicidal, “I finally hit my brick wall. I couldn’t cope anymore and I needed help.”

In a new interview with “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst, Taraji and her best friend and co-host Tracie Jade opened up about the stunning revelation on her Facebook Watch show “Peace of Mind with Taraji.”

“Well, you know, you take each moment,” she said. “It's not like I wake up every day and I'm happy, but thank God I'm, I'm in therapy… and because I'm in therapy, I can now identify when I'm about to start to tip down.”

Taraji revealed that it was therapy that helped her get past her split with fiancé Kelvin Hayden.

As for dating, she said, “That’s the last thing I’m thinking about... I don’t mean that in a negative way, but I’ve always been the type of woman that when I get out of a relationship, I need to process... We were going to get married! That was five years of my life. I don't just go, ‘Ohhhh. Okay. Next.’ I can’t, and I’m not judging — that’s just my process.”

Tracie is also the executive director of Taraji’s Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, which raises awareness about mental health in the Black community. They will wrap Season 1 of “Peace of Mind” by addressing violence against Black transgender women.

Tracie said, “It is a very important, and an undercovered topic... We made sure that we gave a platform and a voice for those who are suffering with anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation around their transitions, and that we should be aware and supportive.”

Taraji added, “And I hope that they just see that people are just people trying to experience their most truthful moment in life — who are we to judge anyone? — and to know that they are real people, the trauma that they experienced is real, and that they are in danger.”