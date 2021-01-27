Candace Cameron Bure on Her Latest Instagram Clapback, Plus: She Talks New Book

Getty

Candace Cameron Bure has worn many hats over the years, from DJ Tanner on “Full House” and “Fuller House” to Hallmark star to author. First foremost, she’s a mom, and if you criticize her family, she will clapback.

While discussing her new children’s book with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay, Candace discussed calling out people on social media who made mean comments about a recent family photo she posted.

Rachel commented, “I know recently you posted a family photo — a family photo, for goodness’ sake. And we just see you received negative comments for no reason… What made you say, ‘You know what, enough is enough’?”

Bure explained, “Well, mama bear, that’s what happened… Listen, on social media, everyone gets criticized, and if you are a celebrity, I mean, it just comes with the territory, and I can handle it, but the second someone starts to criticize my children, or say negative things like that, mama bear comes out. I just had to remind people that there are real people with real feelings behind the screen and I’m not posting for your negativity. In that instance, I was simply sharing a family photo that was so beautiful to me. Even a hint of people criticizing my family picture I wasn’t going to take.”

This mama bear is also sharing valuable lessons in her new children’s book “Candace’s Playful Puppies.” This is her third book in the series, and each one includes a teaching moment for the kids. This one is about faithfulness.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Bure explained, “Little Candace goes to the shelter and gets to adopt a puppy, but she has to be faithful in training her dog… So through this lesson, she learns to be faithful, because there’s a big reward at the end when we are faithful to the things that we’ve been given to do.”

Candace also opened up about her latest Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movie, saying, “This is the Aurora Teagarden mystery series, and we’re on number 16… but in this movie it’s very exciting because Aurora Teagarden is finally getting married!”