Brett Young & Wife Taylor Mills Expecting Baby #2

Getty Images

Country singer Brett Young, 39, and his wife Taylor Mills, 35, have another baby on the way!

More than a year after welcoming daughter Presley, the pair are expecting their second child, who is due in the summer. Young told People magazine, “We really wanted them to be close enough in age so they could have a lot of things in common and be best friends. Tay had her sister close in age growing up, so we both felt strongly we wanted Presley to have the same."

Brett added, "We feel very blessed!"

Brett also opened up about Taylor’s pregnancy, saying, “Unfortunately the morning sickness is real this time, which is unlike the first pregnancy. That being said, everyone is healthy and that's all that matters. Hopefully, being through the first trimester, she will start to get more comfortable."

The news comes just months after Presley celebrated her first birthday. At the time, the couple shared, “When you're in it every day, you forget sometimes how fast it goes. We have been floored, emotional and immeasurably blessed! 2020 was rough, but the time we've had with Presley has been incredible."

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a silver lining for Young. He explained, “There are so many things I would have missed during this first year of our daughter's life if I was gone working. I got to be there when she said 'Dada' for the first time. There are more examples, but I think that says it all and sums it up for me. So special."