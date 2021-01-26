Food Network Stops Streaming ‘Worst Cooks’ Season 20 After Winner’s Arrest for Alleged Homicide

Simpsonville Police Department

The Food Network has taken down Season 20 of “Worst Cooks in America” after the winner, Ariel Robinson, was arrested for the alleged homicide of a child.

Deadline reports that Robinson’s season is no longer playing on Discovery+, Hulu or YouTube. It has also been removed from On Demand. The other seasons of the show are still available.

Robinson, 29, and her husband Jerry, 34, were arrested in Simpsonville, South Carolina, on January 19.

The husband and wife are both facing a charge of homicide by child abuse.

Simpsonville Police Department

People reports the arrests were made in connection with the death of 3-year-old Victoria Rose Smith, a foster child living at their home.

According to the Simpsonville Police Department, officers responded to a call of an unresponsive juvenile victim on Jan. 14. The child was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A press release stated, “With the assistance of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Simpsonville police determined through investigation the victim’s death was the direct result of physical abuse.”

Arrest warrants for Ariel and Jerry alleged both inflicted a “series of blunt force injuries, which resulted in the death of the victim.”