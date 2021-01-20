Influencer Alexis Robinault Sharkey’s Cause of Death Revealed

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

New details have emerged surrounding the death of influencer Alexis Robinault Sharkey.

The 26-year-old’s naked body was found along a road in Houston over Thanksgiving weekend, and now her cause of death has been revealed.

Citing a report from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, Buzzfeed reports Sharkey was strangled and her death ruled a homicide.

The site reports no charges or arrests have been made.

Her remains were discovered around 8:30 a.m. on November 28 by a city public works employee. Page Six says the location was about three miles from the apartment she shared with her husband Tom.

Tom spoke out to ABC13, saying they had breakfast together on Thanksgiving morning. He said she left that day and he asked her not to drive.