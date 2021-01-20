Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Reunite On-Screen for Super Bowl Commercial! Watch the Teasers

Getty

Co-star and real-life married couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are reuniting on-screen!

Ashton and Mila will star in a Super Bowl LV commercial for Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix, and it definitely has a dark and dramatic tone.

Ashton’s teaser dropped last week, which showed the actor sifting through an envelope of shocking photos and discovering an empty bag of the Crunch Pop Mix. He says, “I knew it.”

Now, fans can get a glimpse of Mila, too. Her teaser was just released and shows the actress delivering an intense monologue. “What exactly are you insinuating?” she asks. “You think that I would do that to you, to go behind your back after everything that we’ve been through? I can’t even look at you!”

The moment seems to end with some notes from a director. Check it out!

Fans can see the full commercial during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7.