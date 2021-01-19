Tori Bates & Bobby Smith Expecting Baby #3

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Bringing Up Bates” stars Tori Bates and Bobby Smith have a baby on the way!

They told Romper, “Life has been crazy-fun with our two precious little boys, and our hearts are so thrilled to announce that God has given us a beautiful baby girl. Charlotte Raine will be here in June 2021.”

Tori and Bobby tied the knot in December 2017, and welcomed Kade in November 2018. They went on to have a second baby boy, Kolter, in March 2020.

After welcoming Kolter, they posted about Kade’s big-brother skills on Instagram, writing, “Kade’s favorite thing to do is run over, hold and hug Kolter for a second, kiss his cheek and run away to carry on with his life. Oh, and he’s also catching on to diaper changing time and gets on the floor to wait his turn when Kolter is getting changed. So much fun. And yet I know it’s only the beginning of the countless adventures these two boys will have together.”

Tori, 25, isn’t the only one in the Bates family who is expecting! Earlier this month, Tori’s younger sister Josie announced she was pregnant with her second child.