Reality Star Khadijah Haqq Welcomes Baby #3

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum Khadijah Haqq is a mom again!

On Sunday, Haqq, 37, broke the news that she welcomed her third child with husband Bobby McCray, 39. She wrote on Instagram, “We love you baby girl, you complete our family!”

Along with posting a pic of her family’s hands, she added, “When 5 becomes 6."

Khadijah and Bobby are also the parents of son Christian, 11, and Celine, 6. He also has a son, Bobby Louis, from another relationship.

After hearing the news, Ashlee Simpson wrote, “Congrats to your beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" and Adrienne Bailon added, "OMG 🙌🏽Thank you Jesus for this beautiful life & family! ✨💗."

Last month, Haqq revealed that she was pregnant with a girl, hinting that their bundle of joy would be “Baby Kapri.”

More than two months ago, Haqq was hospitalized after having a “pre-term labor scare.” In November, she revealed, “I didn’t share right away because the most important thing was that myself and the baby were healthy. I had a pre-term labor scare a few weeks ago and was hospitalized. I’m home on bedrest now, feeling good, and so thankful for my doctors.”

Haqq announced her pregnancy in August. Debuting her baby bump, she wrote, “A Labor of Love. It’s my great honor and pleasure to carry another life.”