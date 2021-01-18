Rachel Uchitel Reacts to HBO Doc, Talks Having a Moment with Jana Kramer

Getty Images

Rachel Uchitel’s story was featured on part two of the “Tiger” documentary that aired on HBO Sunday night, as she spoke out for the first time in 10 years about her relationship with Tiger Woods.

Now, she’s opening up to “Extra’s” Billy Bush about clearing her name, her recent talk with Jana Kramer on “Whine Down,” and more.

Billy asked, “What kind of feedback have you gotten?” Rachel replied, “Well, I think that everybody that's seen the documentary so far has been really excited about it, has really liked it. I thought it was fantastic.”

In the special, Rachel revealed details about her affair with Tiger and how they got caught by his wife Elin Nordegren. However, that’s not why she spoke out. Uchitel set out to clear her name. She said, “The documentary wasn't about me, so I feel like a weight has been lifted off of my shoulders… because I was able to speak. I think the documentary in and of itself was really interesting.”

Rachel explained, “Everyone loved him, everyone wanted to claim him as theirs, so they wanted me, as, as the monster, and I understood that for 10 years. I kept my mouth shut. And he got to have his comeback. And it became not fair for me.” Getting choked up, she added, “To have to live with that branding this entire time. So, you know, at some point I just wanted to say what the story was and let me live my life.”

Uchitel insisted, “I want people to stop selling ridiculous stories about me and making things up about me and twisting my words. People just need to give me a break.”

One person who gave her a break is Jana Kramer. The singer had Rachel on her “Whine Down” podcast with her husband Mike Caussin, who has had a history of cheating. Jana said she hated Uchitel before she came on for the interview, then once they started interacting apologized. Jana said on the podcast, “I feel really bad. My direct quote was 'I hate her' but I don't hate you. I hate his affair girls. But I label everyone that cheated on someone that girl.”