Celebrity News January 14, 2021
Ben Affleck Praises Ex-GF Jennifer Lopez in a Big Way
Friendly exes! Ben Affleck has all the respect for his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck looks back at their days as “Bennifer” tabloid fodder in the early 2000s.
"You know, there's always a story of the month, and me dating Jennifer Lopez happened to be that tabloid story at the time when that business grew exponentially,” Ben said.
He recalled, “People were so f**king mean about her — sexist, racist. Ugly, vicious s**t was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now you would literally be fired for saying those things you said. Now it's like, she's lionized and respected for the work she did, where she came from, what she accomplished — as well she f**king should be! I would say you have a better shot, coming from the Bronx, of ending up as like [Justice Sonia] Sotomayor on the Supreme Court than you do of having Jennifer Lopez's career and being who she is at 50 years old today."
Ben and Jen dated from 2002 to 2004, and were even engaged at one point. They postponed their September 2003 wedding, and then broke up in January 2004.
Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner in 2005. They divorced in 2018. He’s now dating Ana de Armas.