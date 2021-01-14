Argentinian Superstar Emilia Shares Her ‘Bendición’

Emilia Mernes, 24, is one of the fastest-rising pop stars in the world!

An Argentinian sensation, she has teamed up with Puerto Rican pop star Alex Rose for their new duet on “Bendición.”

Due to quarantine protocols, the two had to shoot their new video apart, with Emilia in Buenos Aires and Alex in Orlando.

After a series of breakthrough singles, Mernes is poised for superstardom, with big dreams of recording with artists like J. Balvin and Rihanna!

“Extra’s” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler chatted with Emilia via Zoom about her dream duets, life during quarantine, and the joys of connecting with her many fans. Watch!

Check out the video for “Bendición” here.