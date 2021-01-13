News January 13, 2021

Stars React to President Donald Trump’s Second Impeachment

Donald Trump is the first president to be impeached twice, and celebrities have something to say about it.

The House of Representatives voted 232–197 in favor of impeachment, following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week. The Senate will reconvene January 19, one day before Trump’s term ends and Joe Biden is inaugurated as the nation’s 46th president.

Read on for celebrity reactions to the news.

More

More in News