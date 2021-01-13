News January 13, 2021
Stars React to President Donald Trump’s Second Impeachment
Donald Trump is the first president to be impeached twice, and celebrities have something to say about it.
The House of Representatives voted 232–197 in favor of impeachment, following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week. The Senate will reconvene January 19, one day before Trump’s term ends and Joe Biden is inaugurated as the nation’s 46th president.
Read on for celebrity reactions to the news.
I didn’t even know you could be impeached twice. I thought it was like dying— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 13, 2021 @chrissyteigen
When one impeachment won't suffice,— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 13, 2021 @HamillHimself
Damn his new crimes- impeach him twice!#DarnOldDonald pic.twitter.com/LVDfyAopai
Impeached. Again. Bi-partisan.— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 13, 2021 @jfreewright
Disappointed so few (10) GOP Congressfolk voted to Impeach. They live in fear of primaries.— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 13, 2021 @GeraldoRivera
IMPEACHED AGAIN!— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 13, 2021 @BetteMidler
so Donald is in the Oval Office fuming, keeps reaching for his iPhone to tweet his feelings, womp womp— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 13, 2021 @GeorgeTakei
To the 10 Republicans who chose Country over Party, thank you. To the others, you are the problem, not the solution. https://t.co/vPfd6dSIou— Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 13, 2021 @joshgad
This is the "gritty reboot" impeachment.— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 13, 2021 @pattonoswalt