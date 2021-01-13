Riz Ahmed Is Secretly Married

“Sound of Metal” star Riz Ahmed has a big secret to share!

During an interview on Louis Theroux’s “Grounded” podcast earlier this week, Riz revealed that he is married!

Ahmed did not reveal the identity of his wife, but said that his wife’s family is from Northern California while explaining why he chose to stay in the Golden State during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked how long they’ve been married, Ahmed said, “Not very long, actually. It’s the first time I’ve ever mentioned it in an interview. So, congratulations on this incredibly exciting scoop.”

“I mean, I guess I don’t really feel it’s generally that relevant, so I don’t delve into my personal life or my dating history or even family life much,” Riz continued.

The COVID-19 pandemic is the “main reason” that Riz decided to discuss his personal life. Pointing out that he lost two relatives to the virus, the 38-year-old stressed, “I felt like talking about it and saying, ‘Hey, look, this is a real thing. It’s affected me and my family.’”

While Riz didn’t label himself as a “private” person, he noted the importance of “having boundaries.”