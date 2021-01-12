Bert Belasco’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty

More details have been released about “Let Stay Together” actor Bert Belasco’s death at 38.

In his death certificate, obtained by TMZ, Belasco’s cause of death has been listed as hypertensive and atherosclerotic disease. In layman’s terms, he died from high blood pressure and hardening/narrowing of the arteries in the heart, which restricts blood flow.

According to Belasco’s family, the coroner noted that an aortic aneurysm also played a role.

The death certificate revealed that he’ll be cremated.

In November, Belasco’s father Bert Sr. told TMZ that his body was found inside a Richmond, Virginia, hotel room.

At the time of his death, Bert was quarantining in Richmond while prepping to work on a new movie.