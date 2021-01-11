LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

It’s over between LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker, who welcomed their second child four months ago.

Luckett, a former member of Destiny’s Child, wrote on Instagram, “After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce.”

She continued, “It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The 39-year-old singer ended with, “Please understand our need for privacy. Thank you in advance for your prayers, support & space to heal as we tread through this challenging time.”

Walker shared a similar message on his Instagram, saying, “This was a very difficult decision… We remain committed to our family as co-parents and we ask that you please respect our privacy and the safety of our children at this time.”

The entrepreneur insisted, “We happily remain committed as caring friends with great love and respect for one another.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The couple, who wed in December 2017, have a daughter Gianna, 2, and son Tysun, who was born in September.