Saweetie Talks Doja Cat Collab ‘Best Friend’

Rising superstar Saweetie is starting 2021 with a “Best Friend” collaboration with Grammy-nominated Doja Cat!

Following a recent chart-topping collaboration with Jhene Aiko (“Back to the Streets”) and a buzzed-about performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, Saweetie is about take the year by storm with this empowering anthem.

She told “Extra” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler the song is “empowering” adding, “It is fun, it is sexy, but it still talks about some real stuff, and I feel like we’re missing a best friend anthem, so I feel like me and her were just perfect for the vibes.”

