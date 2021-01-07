Celebrities React to Insurrection at the Capitol

Getty Images

On Wednesday, chaos ensued at the Capitol, where thousands were protesting the election results.

The Senate was forced to evacuate and pause the ceremony in which electoral college votes are counted, affirming Joe Biden’s victory. Vice President Mike Pence was immediately taken to a secret location after pro-Trump supporters broke in and started wandering around the building.

Areas of the building were vandalized by the mob, some carrying Confederate flags and pro-Trump signage, many of whom documented their crimes on social media. One woman was shot to death by Capitol Police on the first day the U.S. Capitol had been breached in over 200 years.

Many celebrities took to social media to express their outrage over the unprecedented violence.

On Wednesday night's "Tonight Show," Jimmy Fallon told his viewers, "These are difficult times to do an entertainment show. These are difficult times to do any show. But these are also times when we need each other the most."

"If my grandfather were alive today and saw what was happening in the country that he fought for, he'd be disgusted. People walking around with the flag upside down thinking they're patriotic. Today was not patriotism. Today was terrorism," Fallon continued. "Today was a disgrace. Today was disappointing. But, sadly, today was not a surprise. But it's important to remember that this is not who we are. I assure you there are more good people than there are bad, and good will prevail."

Jimmy Kimmel addressed the insurrection in his monologue. Speaking from his home, he said, "This was one of those days that I always assumed was behind us. This was not the sort of thing I ever imagined would happen in this country, in my lifetime."

"These people are not Americans. There is no 'We the people,' there is ‘Me the people’ and that’s it," Kimmel continued. "The wildest part is these MAGA marchers think Donald Trump cares about them. He doesn’t care about you. He doesn’t care about your wife, or your job, or your healthcare, or the air you breathe, the water you drink. He cares about himself. And only about himself. Unless you were pushing a lawnmower, he wouldn’t let you into his golf club. He’d roll his limo right over you to get a Chik-fil-A sandwich."

On "Late Night," Seth Meyers discussed how his show changed over the course of the day. He said, "What we saw today was a violent insurgency, an attempt to overthrow the legitimately elected government of the United States, and it was incited, directed, and encouraged by the President, Donald Trump, and more than a few members of the Republican Party and right-wing media."

"As we were all watching these stunning scenes of violence and sedition, of insurrection against our democracy, anxiously hoping for a restoration of calm and order, the President of the United States told the traitors and the mob, 'We love you, you're very special. I know how you feel.' And he does. He knows how they feel because he's spent four years telling them in great and odious detail how they should feel," Meyers went on. "So we can be shocked, but we can't be surprised. The President wanted this. He directed it, supported it, he incited it and encouraged it."

James Corden also weighed in on the chaos from his garage, where he is shooting his "Late Late Show." He told his viewers, "What a crazy, sad day. A day that will go down as a dark one in the long history of America. We've all sat today glued to the pictures of Trump supporters breaching the Capitol, fighting with police, shouting in the chambers of Congress or flagrantly popping off a selfie as they sit with their feet up in the government's offices. Then, under the pretense of trying to calm the situation, their hero, the President, released a message this afternoon to tell those supporters that 'You're special and we love you.' I wouldn't even want to imagine his treatment or response to those people if they had been wearing Black Lives Matter hats instead of red MAGA ones."

"As an outsider, growing up in England, I used to look to America as this beacon of light and possibility, as a place where anything can happen, a place where you'd be lucky to work, a place where many people that I knew used to fantasize about living in," Corden continued. "And yet today, people across the world would have looked at these pictures from Washington and they would have wondered what on earth has happened to this great country."

James maintained a positive outlook, saying, "And in two weeks on those same steps where that mob fought and pushed past the police, the people who encouraged and instigated that violence — Donald Trump, his children, Rudy Giuliani — they're all going to need a tourist pass to get in, because they've lost the presidency, they've lost the House, and now they've lost the Senate... So, if you can, have hope."

Stephen Colbert took to his talk show to express his rage, telling his audience, "Republicans who supported this president, especially the ones in the joint session of Congress today, have you had enough? After five years of coddling this president's fascist rhetoric, guess whose followers want to burn down the Reichstag? Because today, the U.S. Capitol was overrun for the first time since 1814, and a woman died... It is the most shocking, most tragic, least surprising thing I've ever seen."

P!nk tweeted, “As a United States Citizen, and the daughter of two veterans, and the sister of another, I am ashamed of what is happening in Washington. Hypocrisy, shame, Embarrassment. Unpatriotic hypocritical sheep drinking poison Kool aid. This a sad day for America..”

Referencing the Black Lives Matter movement, Chris Evans tweeted, “Just think of the carnage had they not been white.”

Mark Ruffalo added, “Imagine if this was our side. There would be rivers of our blood in the streets and not a single one of us would be armed. This has been allowed. #CoupAttempt.”

Cardi B. tweeted, “The irony is pretty funny.........weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now? ......Let me just watch.”

Josh Gad tweeted, “This is either a dereliction of duty by the Capital Police or a complicit desire to not plan for the known threat of chaos today. Either way, this is inexcusable. If you can be prepared for imaginary ANTIFA protestors, you had no business not prepping for these actual terrorists.”

See more tweets below.

Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American. — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 7, 2021 @karliekloss

This is an attempted coup to keep a reality tv star in power. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 6, 2021 @Alyssa_Milano

Putin is so enjoying this. Happy, republicans who supported this monster? — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) January 6, 2021 @JoyVBehar

A terribly sad day for America, a terribly sad day for leadership. — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) January 6, 2021 @TheTimMcGraw

THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT WE ALL KNEW WOULD HAPPEN ONE DAY. These people are TERRORISTS and should be treated as such. — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) January 6, 2021 @AdamRippon

An hour after the chaos, President Trump urged his supporters to “go home.” In a video, he said, “I know your pain. I know you’re hurt… You have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt."

Trump also continued to make false claims, saying, “we had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side."

His video was eventually removed or restricted on many social media sites due to “risk of violence.” Twitter has suspended his account for 12 hours, while Facebook and Instagram have banned Trump for at least he remainder of his term.