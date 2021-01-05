Witney Carson Gives Birth to Baby Boy

“Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer Witney Carson is a mom for the first time!

On Monday, Witney announced that she welcomed a baby boy with husband Carson McAllister. She wrote on Instagram, “After a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section... we are all healthy and well. We are so grateful & we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!”

In response to the news, fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro Daniella Karagach wrote, “Proud of you mama. Congrats on your baby boy @witneycarson.”

Over the weekend, Witney expressed anticipation for her son’s arrival, saying, “Alright baby boy, let’s do this.”

In another post, she bared her baby bump, writing, “Passed by this mirror today and couldn’t believe how big this boy has gotten😵🙀 I’m officially DONE & so ready to meet him! Any suggestions on how to start this labor?! 😂🙏🏼 #39weeksonsunday.”

Witney announced she was pregnant in July. At the time, she posted a pic of herself holding a pregnancy test and a sonogram while McAllister embraced her.

The then 26-year-old wrote on Instagram, “Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!! We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now.”

Two years ago, Witney opened up about her future plans to have a family, saying that she wanted “three or four” children. In a Valentine’s Day vlog, McAllister added, “No more than four. As long as we get one of both genders, I’ll be happy.”

The high school sweethearts tied the knot in 2016. In the same vlog, they revealed their secret to a successful marriage, with McAllister saying, “What’s important to me in a good relationship would be probably service. That shows true love and also builds the love that’s already there.”