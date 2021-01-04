‘Bachelor’ Split! What Went Wrong in Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan’s Relationship

“The Bachelor” alum Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan have gone their separate ways.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Thursday, Peter broke the news on his Instagram, writing, “Love is a funny thing. It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

“While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand,” Peter went on. “Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Days later, Kelley broke her silence on the split, sharing, “It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways. Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed. Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently.”

Along with pointing out that she needed “some time” to process the breakup, Kelley wrote, “I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter. I’m still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness! 2021, I can’t wait to see what you have in store!”

Peter and Kelley sparked romance rumors in late March, just weeks after calling it quits with Madison Prewett. They were spotted getting flirty and handsy at Lake Michigan in Chicago.

Kelley was an early front-runner, and even Peter's mom Barb loved her. After she attended the “After the Final Rose” taping, some speculated Weber and Flanagan might be rekindling their romance.

Just before the photos hit the web, Kelley insisted she wasn't dating the pilot. She told “E! News,” “I have heard that. I heard that I'm pregnant and I also heard that I'm with Peter right now. I'm not with Peter.” She later insisted, “I promise I'm not dating Peter. I'm not dating Peter.”

In April, Peter denied they were dating, telling Nick Viall on his “The Viall Files” podcast, “Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We're not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I'd be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened. Of anyone, I'm the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn't work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn't work out. That's why right now, I'm just taking it really, really slow."