Alexander Ludwig Elopes with Lauren Dear

More than a month after he proposed, actor Alexander Ludwig, 28, and his girlfriend Lauren Dear are married!

On Sunday, Ludwig broke the news that they eloped in Utah. Along with a wedding pic, he wrote on Instagram, “My wife, my best friend, the future mother of my children, my everything. @laurendear.”

Of their special day, he shared, “We decided to elope. It has been such a crazy year but it certainly put things into perspective. Life is too short And i didnt want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife. Of course when things settle down we will have a proper celebration with our friends and family but for now- the love of my life, our dog yam, a yurt on a mountain top in the middle of nowhere sounded like the perfect beginning.”

Dear posted the same pic on her Instagram, adding, “This last year was filled with a lot of uncertainty and doubt but this was the easiest decision of my life," the Instagram influencer wrote. "I think we all learned in some way or another to look inside ourselves and find what truly makes us happy. Thank you to 2020 for bringing this guy into my life."

She gushed, "I will love you forever @alexanderludwig. You continue to show me what life is truly about every day and how to be strong, resilient and courageous. I am a better person by your side. 👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏼‍♂️.”

After hearing the news, Ludwig’s “Vikings” co-star Clive Standen, wrote, "You guys look just perfect together! ❤️❤️ Congratulations beautiful humans."

His “Vikings” co-star Kieran O'Reilly added, "Peace, Love & Sunshine. Congrats to you both!"

Days before Thanksgiving, Alexander announced their engagement on Instagram. Along with posting a series of pictures of her flashing an engagement ring, he wrote, “Goldilocks and Bambi live happily ever after 😯🧑🏼❤️🦌💍 !!!”