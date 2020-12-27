Bachelor Nation Engagement: Jordan Kimball & Christina Creed

Instagram

Jordan Kimball, a veteran of both "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise," is engaged!

Us Weekly exclusively reports that Kimball proposed to girlfriend Christina Creedon on Christmas Eve before attending mass with Creedon's family.

“It’s the church that I actually, like, my entire family, grew up going there, so it was really special,” Creedon told the outlet.

Kimball teamed up with JamesAllen.com in his search for the ideal diamond engagement ring, which has "Miss Kimball" engraved on the underside.

They hope to wed in late 2021.

Kimball appeared on Season 14 of “The Bachelorette" with Becca Kufrin, and on Season 5 of "Bachelor in Paradise." He was previously engaged to Jenna Cooper, but broke up ahead of returning for Season 6 of "BIP."

Kimball and Creedon recently relocated to Texas to be closer to Creedon's job.