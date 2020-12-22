‘The Bachelorette’ Finale! Chris Harrison Teases Tears, Heartbreak, and Love

ABC

What a season of “The Bachelorette”! Tayshia Adams stepped in for Clare Crawley, and it all comes down to tonight’s finale.

The first of the two-part finale aired last night, and “Extra’s” own Rachel Lindsay even paid Tayshia a visit.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with Chris Harrison ahead of the final rose ceremony, who dished on Rachel’s appearance, the fantasy suites, and tonight’s dramatic ending.

Rachel helped Tayshia talk through the fantasy suite dates, and Chris told Billy, “I needed to bring in a heavy hitter, and Rachel is the woman that can handle it.”

The host also explained that he’s not privy to what happens in the suites. “That is the time when the cameras, microphones are turned off… And you are alone with that person to have the deep, dark conversations you need to have before you take a huge leap and possibly get engaged,” Harrison said.

Last night, Tayshia professed her love for Zac, leaving him in the running alongside Ivan and Brendan. In a surprise twist, Brendan bowed out, saying he’s not ready for marriage, and Ben came back and professed his love!

What’s next? Chris teased, “This is going to be the most dramatic… finale you have ever witnessed in the history of ever.”

Billy asked if there will be tears, and Chris answered, “Of course there is going to be tears… There will be tears, there will be heartbreak, there will be joy, there will love, there might be love lost. You’re going to get it all.”

One thing that won’t be happening: Clare will not make a return. Chris said he has been spoken with her. “I think the words she used were ‘This is my dream come true. This is what I always wanted…’ To think the whole thing started with that proposal and this is where we are now is quite wild to me.”



Tune in tonight to see if Tayshia gets engaged to Ben, Ivan or Zac, and join Chris for a virtual cocktail party ahead of the show via SourcedCraftCocktails.com.