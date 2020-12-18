Chord Overstreet Is Reportedly Dating Suzanne Somers’ Granddaughter Camelia

“Glee” alum Chord Overstreet, 31, reportedly has a new love in his life!

A source tells Page Six he’s dating Suzanne Somers’ granddaughter Camelia, 25, who stars in “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

The insider reveals they were in quarantine together in his hometown of Nashville over the summer.

Chord even made an appearance on her Instagram page in October as she celebrated her birthday. Camelia sat at the head of the table and he sat by her side, flashing the peace sign. See the pic here!

Fans know Camelia as Charlotte on “The Bold and the Beautiful,” a part she’s played since 2015. Chord, who played Sam Evans on “Glee,” continues to work in television.