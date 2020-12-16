Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Brad James

“The Cosby Show” star Keshia Knight Pulliam is giving marriage another try!

Keshia, 41, is engaged to actor Brad James, 39, who proposed earlier this month in Atlanta.

After James got down on one knee with a custom diamond eternity band designed by Aydin Jewelers, the couple celebrated their engagement during a “magical, intimate, COVID-compliant evening filled with love,” People magazine reports.

Her rep told the outlet, “Keshia and Brad are excited to find their happily ever after.”

On Wednesday, Keshia took to Instagram to post a pic from their engagement party. She captioned the pic, “I said Yes!! I LOVE YOU @mrbradjames !!!! This is my favorite photo from our magical engagement dinner. My desire is a lifetime and beyond filled with love & family. My heart is so filled with joy!! So excited to continue to choose each other & our family every day."

Brad shared the same photo, adding, “Boats and ships are safe in harbor, but that's not why they're built...Hitting the waters with my @keshiaknightpulliam #engaged."

The pair have been dating for a year, after meeting on the set of “Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta.” Earlier this year, she shared with MAGTV, “Honestly we just hit it off. We had a lot of downtime; there was a lot going on filming that project. So there were times where we would all be sitting in the cast seats or the van just talking.”

Referencing their previous marriages, Pulliam pointed out, “I think it’s better when you’ve been married before because you’re very clear in what you don’t desire. It makes it so much clearer when you see what it is you do want.”

Keshia was previously married to NFL star Ed Hartwell, but they called it quits months after marrying in 2016.