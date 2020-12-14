Running in Heels! Kelly Clarkson Injured on Set of Talk Show

Ouch! Kelly Clarkson suffered an accident on the set of her talk show.

The singer was forced to host “The Kelly Clarkson Show” while sitting in a chair after she hurt herself running in heels.

According to Us Weekly, she told her audience, “So, you’re probably wondering why I’m sitting in a chair, because usually I start standing. Well, this is our first holiday show — woo! I was really excited about it, and we were running late.”

Kelly continued, “I don’t like to be late, so I was running in my heels, which was a bad decision because apparently, I turned a corner and possibly did something to my ACL. So fun! So, 2020, just the gift that keeps on giving. It’s a really good year.”

Clarkson revealed she has a bit of a reputation for hurting herself, and won the “Crisis of the Day Kelly Award” in eighth grade. Fans will recall she suffered an eye injury and infection in September, and had to wear a patch while filming “The Voice.”