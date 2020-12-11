Kelly Clarkson’s Latest Claims Against Ex Brandon Blackstock

Things appear to be getting uglier between Kelly Clarkson and estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.

In court docs obtained by “Extra,” Clarkson filed legal papers with the Labor Commissioner’s Office in October, claiming Blackstock defrauded her while serving as her personal manager.

Along with asking for millions back, Clarkson argues that Blackstock wasn’t legally allowed to work as a talent agent, since he is unlicensed.

Calling his company a “fraudulent and subterfuge device,” Clarkson claimed that her managers, Brandon, and her estranged father-in-law Narvel Blackstock all performed “illegal services.”

In response to the claims, Bryan Freeman, a lawyer for Brandon’s company Starstruck Management told TMZ, “The labor petition conveniently ignores the fact that Kelly had her own licensed talent agency CAA at all times. While Starstruck Management Group provided talent management services on her behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record."

Freeman went on, “It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings.”

In September, Starstruck Management sued Clarkson, claiming that she owed the company $1.4 million in commissions. In a statement, a lawyer for Starstruck claimed, “Over the course of approximately thirteen years, Starstruck developed Clarkson into a mega superstar. By way of example only, Starstruck was instrumental in helping Clarkson achieve success in terms of numerous hit albums, multiple Grammy wins and nominations, her role on popular television shows like ‘The Voice’ and her own talk show.”

Months after Kelly’s divorce filing, a judge ruled in favor of Clarkson, granting her primary physical custody of their two children.

The court docs read, “The Court finds that under the circumstances present in this case, the interest in providing stability and continuity for the minor children weighs in favor of Petitioner having primary custody.”

The papers also noted that “the level of conflict between the parents has increased. The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them."

Blackstock was granted approval to visit their children in Los Angeles, where Clarkson currently lives.

As for the holidays, the docs revealed that River and Remington would spend Thanksgiving break and part of Christmas with Blackstock. Clarkson would get to spend Christmas afternoon through the New Year’s holiday with River and Remington.

Blackstock was also approved to FaceTime with the children daily “at a mutually agreed upon time.”

The two agreed not to “speak in a derogatory manner about the other parent to the minor children. The custodial parent shall not allow the minor children to be in the presence of any third party who speaks about the other parent in a derogatory manner.”