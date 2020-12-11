Chris Harrison Drops Major Hint About ‘The Bachelor’ Women, Plus: He Teases ‘Bizarre’ Controversy

Fans are getting ready for Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” and Chris Harrison is breaking it all down with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay.

Rachel asked if we can expect surprises like we have seen this season on “The Bachelorette.” Chris hinted, “Yes, and no.” He went on, “I can tell you this… Matt will start and finish his own season… It's a very different season… I think there is this perception of who he is on social media — fun, goofy, silly, whatever.”

Rachel interjected, “Frat boy,” and Chris insisted, “So not that guy,” revealing, “There is so much depth and there are so many layers to this… the likes of which we really have never seen on ‘The Bachelor.’ I mean, this is deep.”

As for some of the women, Chris shared, “Well, obviously, I think a lot of people were talking about the queen, Queen Victoria… Look, she'll make her mark. Will people love her? We'll see. And you know, she definitely gets embroiled in some royal controversy… There is one controversy in particular… and how it works… is stunning and it is shocking, it is bizarre… and it's not just with women on night one, there's 32 women on night one. I can tell you this — that's not all the women that will be on this season.”

On top of that breaking news, he added, “Including a familiar face.”

Rachel, shocked, said, “Chris… I don't know anything about this. This is a big tease! So wait, are we getting more than one, or just one woman is coming in the middle of the season?” Harrison replied, “Thirty-two will arrive on night one, but there will be more than that — and more than just one more.”

Back to night one, Rachel wondered, “Was there anyone who walked out of the limo that… we've never seen before?” Chris said, “One is just jaw-dropping… Matt really enjoys it, too.”

“It is such a great group of women. Someone like Bri, who left a very prominent tech job to be a part of this show… Sara's another girl who was the caretaker of her home… and remember this girl Magi… I don't want to ruin anything, but she is one of my favorite human beings that I've ever had on this show.”