‘1000-lb Sisters': Amy Slaton Uses Ghost Hunters to Find Haunted Wedding Venue (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from an all-new episode of “1000-lb Sisters”!

Amy Slaton and Brian Lovvorn are teaming up with ghost hunters, recommended by their wedding planner, in the search for the perfect haunted wedding venue.

Kevin, one of the ghost hunters, shares, “This is the first time in 20 some years of doing this that we've ever been contacted by a wedding planner to look into claims at a place for a wedding venue because that's what they want to have there."

Amy explains in a confessional, "It's really important for the venue to be haunted because that's a symbol of our love and romance. So, I don't want to have to be skeptical about the wedding location. I want to know it’s really haunted.”

She added, "I want the oogie boogie trying to scare the boogie s**t out of me, okay.”