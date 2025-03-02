Oscars: Bowen Yang Jokes About Playing ‘Favorite Guy’ JD Vance on ‘SNL’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Wicked” star Bowen Yang was serving up a western moment in a leather Etro jacket on the red carpet at the 2025 Oscars, where he chatted with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert and Terri Seymour.

It was a busy weekend for him fresh off “Saturday Night Live,” saying, “I had a light show, so let's not feel too bad… I'm doing okay.”



Referring to the popular energy drink, he joked, “Nothing a Celsius can't fix.”

When asked about playing Vice President JD Vance last night, he said, “My favorite guy in the world — just kidding.”

Turning to the evening ahead, Melvin asked of his “Wicked” co-stars, “Your girls (Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande) are opening the show — are you going to make a cameo?”

Bowen, who is presenting, replied, “I am not going to make a cameo in that number, but… I might do a ‘Wicked’-related thing later on in the show…little something special.”

He added, “So, everyone's obviously very bummed out that Original Song is not getting performances, but… from the scuttlebutt I've heard, some great musical performances [are included].”