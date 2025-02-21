Alec Baldwin Diagnosed with PTSD After Accidental ‘Rust’ Shooting

Getty Images

Alec Baldwin is opening up about the aftermath of the “Rust” shooting in his new reality show “The Baldwins.”

In October 2021, Baldwin, an actor in and producer on “Rust,” was holding the gun that discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on the set in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“The Baldwins” begins in early summer 2024, when Alec was facing an involuntary manslaughter charge, which was later dropped.

In the premier episode, reviewed by People magazine, Alec shares in a confessional, “This past year was just terrible. There were times I'd lay in bed. I'd go, ‘Wow, my kids. I can't get up.’ That's not like me. I'm not like that at all, not in any way am I like that. Never.”

His wife Hilaria later tells the cameras that Alec’s OCD has gotten worse, adding, “Everyone who is close to Alec has seen his mental health decline… He was diagnosed with PTSD, and he says in his darkest moments, ‘If an accident had to have happened this day, why am I still here? Why couldn't it have been me?’”

She tells Alec, “You wake up in the morning and you're like, ‘Oh, God, why did I wake up?’”

Baldwin recalled a friend asking how he was doing, and the star replied, “I'm happier when I'm asleep than when I'm awake.”

Hilaria said the couple is trying to “create happy” for their children, even if it means “masking stuff for ourselves.”

They share Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, 4, María, 3, and Ilaria, 2. Alec is also dad to Ireland, 29, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

Alec shared with Hilaria, “Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have you and these kids going through this. I never would have made it with this. Sometimes I'd say, ‘Why did I have seven kids? Why do we have seven kids?’ And I realize, to help carry me and you through this situation.”

Hilaria said of the older children, “They've had some really unfortunate realizations about things that are going on. Life will forever be different. Halyna lost her life in the most unthinkable tragedy, a son lost his mom. We are going to feel and carry this pain forever. This will be a part of our family story.”