Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Tease Family Reality Show: ‘Hold on to Your Hats!’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria made it a date night at “SNL50: The Anniversary Special.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Alec, who has hosted a record 17 times.

Alec said, “I haven't done it for a while, but when I would come all the time, it was just because it was fun. Like, you make movies and they can be challenging and they can be fun, but nothing is as much fun as ‘SNL,’ so that's why I do it — it's the most fun thing you can do.”

When asked if Lorne Michaels has ever tried to get him to join the cast, Baldwin answered, “No. He knows better.”

Hilaria jumped in, saying, “I think Lorne gets enough of him in the small, in the small dose. He's like, ‘Okay, now is perfect,’ and you can go, but you know what? Watching him… I've known you — what, 14 years, something like that? — and watching you in all sorts of different [roles], I've seen you on Broadway, I've seen you in movies, I've seen you doing this, and this is like your home.”

Alec added, “This is as much a home as anything, meaning when we did ‘30 Rock,’ you know, when you're there for a while, when you come back again and again, so these guys are [like family]. I mean, I started doing this when Victoria Jackson was in the cast — a long time ago — but it's always fun, always fun.”

As for what is more fun, hosting “SNL” or putting their seven kids to bed, Hilaria answered, “This is easy compared to putting seven kids to bed.”

Starting Sunday, fans will get a dose of what is like to have a brood when their all-new reality show airs on TLC.

Where will they be watching?

Hilaria said, “We’re thinking a little bit of takeout, some wine…”

Alec added, “The reality show is coming out and hold on to your hats, folks.”