Award Shows February 16, 2025
'Conclave' Takes Top Honors at the BAFTAs, Mikey Madison Surprises
"Conclave" and "The Brutalist" won big at the BAFTAs, each taking four awards — but it was Mikey Madison's surprise win for "Anora" that made news.
In the crowded Leading Actress category, buzz had been between Demi Moore for "The Substance" or British actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste for "Hard Truths." With the BAFTAs the last chance for Jean-Baptiste to be honored (she did not receive an Oscar nomination), it was a bit of a shocker that Madison bested both of the veterans, as well as Karla Sofía Gascón in "Emilia Pérez," Cynthia Erivo for "Wicked," and Saoirse Ronan for "The Outrun."
Madison's big win — for one of the year's most highly praised performances — may improve her chances of claiming Oscar gold, though voting ends Tuesday.
All the winners:
BEST FILM
“Anora”
“The Brutalist”
“A Complete Unknown”
“Conclave” WINNER
“Emilia Pérez”
LEADING ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”
Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, “Hard Truths”
Mikey Madison, “Anora” WINNER
Demi Moore, “The Substance”
Saoirse Ronan, “The Outrun”
LEADING ACTOR
Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist” WINNER
Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”
Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”
Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”
Hugh Grant, “Heretic”
Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”
Ariana Grande, “Wicked”
Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”
Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl”
Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”
Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez” WINNER
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Yura Borisov, “Anora”
Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” WINNER
Clarence Maclin, “Sing Sing”
Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”
Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”
Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”
DIRECTOR
“Anora” — Sean Baker
“The Brutalist” — Brady Corbet WINNER
“Conclave” — Edward Berger
“Dune: Part Two” — Denis Villeneuve
“Emilia Pérez” — Jacques Audiard
“The Substance” — Coralie Fargeat
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“Anora”
"The Brutalist”
“Kneecap”
“A Real Pain” WINNER
“The Substance”
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“A Complete Unknown”
“Conclave” WINNER
“Emilia Pérez”
“Nickel Boys”
“Sing Sing”
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
“Bird”
“Blitz”
“Conclave” WINNER
“Gladiator II”
“Hard Truths”
“Kneecap”
“Lee”
“Love Lies Bleeding”
“The Outrun”
“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
“Hoard”
“Kneecap” WINNER
“Monkey Man”
“Santosh”
“Sister Midnight”
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
“All We Imagine as Light”
“Emilia Pérez” WINNER
“I’m Still Here” (“Ainda Estou Aqui”)
“Kneecap”
“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”
DOCUMENTARY
“Black Box Diaries”
“Daughters”
“No Other Land”
“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” WINNER
“Will & Harper”
ANIMATED FILM
“Flow”
“Inside Out 2”
“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” WINNER
“The Wild Robot”
CHILDREN’S & FAMILY FILM
“Flow”
“Kensuke’s Kingdom”
“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” WINNER
“The Wild Robot”
CASTING
“Anora” WINNER
“The Apprentice”
“A Complete Unknown”
“Conclave”
“Kneecap”
CINEMATOGRAPHY
“The Brutalist” WINNER
“Conclave”
“Dune: Part Two”
“Emilia Pérez”
“Nosferatu”
EDITING
“Anora”
“Conclave” WINNER
“Dune: Part Two”
“Emilia Pérez”
“Kneecap”
COSTUME DESIGN
“Blitz”
“A Complete Unknown”
“Conclave”
“Nosferatu”
“Wicked” WINNER
MAKEUP & HAIR
“Dune: Part Two”
“Emilia Pérez”
“Nosferatu”
“The Substance” WINNER
“Wicked”
ORIGINAL SCORE
“The Brutalist” WINNER
“Conclave”
“Emilia Pérez”
“Nosferatu”
“The Wild Robot”
PRODUCTION DESIGN
“The Brutalist”
“Conclave”
“Dune: Part Two”
“Nosferatu”
“Wicked” WINNER
SOUND
“Blitz”
“Dune: Part Two” WINNER
“Gladiator II”
“The Substance”
“Wicked”
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
“Better Man”
“Dune: Part Two” WINNER
“Gladiator II”
“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”
“Wicked”
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
“Adiós”
“Mog’s Christmas”
“Wander to Wonder” WINNER
BRITISH SHORT FILM
“The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing”
“Marion”
“Milk”
“Rock, Paper, Scissors” WINNER
“Stomach Bug”
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
Marisa Abela
Jharrel Jerome
David Jonsson WINNER
Mikey Madison
Nabhaan Rizwan