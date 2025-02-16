Skip to Main Content
Award Shows February 16, 2025

'Conclave' Takes Top Honors at the BAFTAs, Mikey Madison Surprises

Getty Images

"Conclave" and "The Brutalist" won big at the BAFTAs, each taking four awards — but it was Mikey Madison's surprise win for "Anora" that made news.

In the crowded Leading Actress category, buzz had been between Demi Moore for "The Substance" or British actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste for "Hard Truths." With the BAFTAs the last chance for Jean-Baptiste to be honored (she did not receive an Oscar nomination), it was a bit of a shocker that Madison bested both of the veterans, as well as Karla Sofía Gascón in "Emilia Pérez," Cynthia Erivo for "Wicked," and Saoirse Ronan for "The Outrun."

Madison's big win — for one of the year's most highly praised performances — may improve her chances of claiming Oscar gold, though voting ends Tuesday.

All the winners:

BEST FILM 

“Anora”

“The Brutalist” 

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave” WINNER

“Emilia Pérez” 

LEADING ACTRESS 

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”  

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez” 

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, “Hard Truths” 

Mikey Madison, “Anora” WINNER

Demi Moore, “The Substance” 

Saoirse Ronan, “The Outrun” 

LEADING ACTOR 

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist” WINNER

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown” 

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing” 

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave” 

Hugh Grant, “Heretic” 

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice” 

SUPPORTING ACTRESS 

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez” 

Ariana Grande, “Wicked” 

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist” 

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl” 

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”  

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez” WINNER

SUPPORTING ACTOR 

Yura Borisov, “Anora” 

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” WINNER

Clarence Maclin, “Sing Sing” 

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”  

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist” 

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice” 

DIRECTOR 

“Anora” — Sean Baker 

“The Brutalist” — Brady Corbet WINNER

“Conclave” — Edward Berger 

“Dune: Part Two” — Denis Villeneuve 

“Emilia Pérez” — Jacques Audiard 

“The Substance” — Coralie Fargeat 

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY 

“Anora”

"The Brutalist”

“Kneecap”

“A Real Pain” WINNER

“The Substance”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY 

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave” WINNER

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nickel Boys”

“Sing Sing”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 

“Bird”

“Blitz”

“Conclave” WINNER

“Gladiator II”

“Hard Truths”

“Kneecap”

“Lee”

“Love Lies Bleeding”

“The Outrun”

“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER 

“Hoard”

“Kneecap” WINNER

“Monkey Man”

“Santosh”

“Sister Midnight”

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE 

“All We Imagine as Light”

“Emilia Pérez” WINNER

“I’m Still Here” (“Ainda Estou Aqui”)

“Kneecap”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

DOCUMENTARY 

“Black Box Diaries”

“Daughters”

“No Other Land”

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” WINNER

“Will & Harper”

ANIMATED FILM 

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” WINNER

“The Wild Robot”

CHILDREN’S & FAMILY FILM 

“Flow”

“Kensuke’s Kingdom”

“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” WINNER

“The Wild Robot”

CASTING 

“Anora” WINNER

“The Apprentice”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Kneecap”

CINEMATOGRAPHY 

“The Brutalist” WINNER

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nosferatu”

EDITING 

“Anora”

“Conclave” WINNER

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Kneecap”

COSTUME DESIGN 

“Blitz”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked” WINNER

MAKEUP & HAIR 

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nosferatu”

“The Substance” WINNER

“Wicked”

ORIGINAL SCORE 

“The Brutalist” WINNER

“Conclave” 

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nosferatu”

“The Wild Robot”

PRODUCTION DESIGN 

“The Brutalist”

 “Conclave”

 “Dune: Part Two”

 “Nosferatu”

 “Wicked” WINNER

SOUND 

“Blitz”

“Dune: Part Two” WINNER

“Gladiator II”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 

“Better Man”

“Dune: Part Two” WINNER

“Gladiator II”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Wicked”

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION 

“Adiós”

“Mog’s Christmas”

“Wander to Wonder” WINNER

BRITISH SHORT FILM 

“The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing”

“Marion”

“Milk”

“Rock, Paper, Scissors” WINNER

“Stomach Bug”

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) 

Marisa Abela 

Jharrel Jerome 

David Jonsson WINNER

Mikey Madison 

Nabhaan Rizwan

BAFTA Film Awards 2025: Red Carpet Pics! View Gallery
#Award #AwardShows #BAFTAs #Instagram #TrendingStories #mikeymadison #movies

More

More in Award Shows