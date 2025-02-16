'Conclave' Takes Top Honors at the BAFTAs, Mikey Madison Surprises

"Conclave" and "The Brutalist" won big at the BAFTAs, each taking four awards — but it was Mikey Madison's surprise win for "Anora" that made news.

In the crowded Leading Actress category, buzz had been between Demi Moore for "The Substance" or British actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste for "Hard Truths." With the BAFTAs the last chance for Jean-Baptiste to be honored (she did not receive an Oscar nomination), it was a bit of a shocker that Madison bested both of the veterans, as well as Karla Sofía Gascón in "Emilia Pérez," Cynthia Erivo for "Wicked," and Saoirse Ronan for "The Outrun."