Shemar Moore, 54, and Jesiree Dizon, 41, are over after five years together, Moore confirmed on Instagram.

Following reports by TMZ and People magazine, Moore posted a video saying the breakup news is “true,” adding, “It has been five years with Jesiree Dizon, she is an amazing woman, she is an amazing woman for so many reasons… she is a phenomenal mother, loving attentive, caring, attentive, smart… when you hear our business on the internet or wherever, it is our business.”

He asked everyone to “be kind,” because ‘breaking up ain’t easy.”

Shemar continued, "Me and Jesiree love each other and that’s not going to change until the day God calls my name… yes we have our differences, but we are gonna love each other and love the hell out of our daughter Frankie."

He added, "We are friends, we are loving friends, and we have fun together and we are going to co-parent… because it isn’t about anything but the children."

Just two days ago, Jesiree posted on Instagram, “BRB,” alongside photos of herself headed to Munich, Germany.

Meanwhile, Shemar was on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on January 24, gushing over Jesiree and their daughter Frankie, who turned 2 years old that day.

He said of his daughter, “She’s the reason I am so damn happy, and my girl Jesiree. Me and Jesiree reconnected, and you all know Mama’s up in heaven and her dream was to see this happen, she wanted to be a grandma. Mama made sure I wasn't alone and I can't prove it but I think between God and my mama they made sure that I wasn't alone and I got Jesiree and I got Frankie.”

Dizon and Moore also celebrated Frankie’s birthday on Instagram, with a compilation video of sweet moments with their little one.

Jesiree wrote, “Oh, our little squish 😢 I can’t believe you are TWO!!! You are the most amazing, smart, fun, loving, beautiful, lovable, silly, sassy, strong little girl. You deserve the moon and the stars and everything in between. You truly are the missing piece to our puzzle… You complete us… We love you to infinity and beyond.”

Shemar included the caption, “Frankie’s 2 TODAY!!! Our little sassy beautiful, smart, HAPPY MIRACLE!!!! THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!! It’s Frankie’s world!!! Thank You Jesiree 💜🎁🎁 HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY GIRL ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉.”

In November, Moore got candid about his relationship with People, calling Dizon his “partner,” but saying he didn’t believe in marriage.

"I didn't have a good role model of marriage in my life,” he said. “Not my mother, not my father. Nobody close to me.”

The actor added, “To me, it's just like tomorrow's not guaranteed, but Jesiree, I'll give you everything I got today and tomorrow. She is my partner. She is the mother of Frankie. Frankie has a dope-ass mama, and I'm going to try to be a dope-ass daddy. And we going to do that until God calls my name.”