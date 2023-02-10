Shemar Moore Brings Baby Girl Frankie to Visit His Mom’s Grave

Last month, Shemar Moore welcomed his first child with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon.

Now, the couple are forming a connection between their baby girl Frankie and his late mom Marilyn, who died in 2020.

On Thursday, Shemar posted a pic of his family visiting his mom’s grave.

He wrote on Instagram, “Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and the spirit of Grandma Marilyn….. ❤️🕊️🥰 Mom's dream was for me to become a father and give momma some grand babies… it took me a minute, but momma's dream is now reality!!”

“I accomplished much and experienced the good, the Great, the light, and the dark… but this I couldnt do on my own… Jesiree Dizon, we came back into each others lives and found love again and created a magical lil human together… I'll call her 'My little miracle'….. FRANKIE MOORE💕💕💕💕💕💕💕," Shemar went on. "Jez, I love you and am so grateful… Daddy Loves Frankie… I love and miss you everyday Grandma Marilyn ❤️🕊️ RIP 2/8/20.”

On the same day, Moore also shared a video of himself relaxing with Frankie on the couch. He wrote, “Her little eyes are open. Daddy and Frankie, just chillin.’ Daddy n Frankie… My New Partner in Crime 🤩🥰."

Frankie was originally scheduled to be born February 8, the third anniversary of Marilyn’s death. During an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Shemar explained, “I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven. Right now, it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8. And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."

He gushed, “I'm so excited. I'm sorry she can't be here. I was worried for a while that it was a 'that ship has sailed' kind of thing, but God had my back, and things lined up."