Getty Images

Actor Shemar Moore, 52, and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon, 39, are the proud parents of a baby girl.

A rep for Moore confirmed the news to People, sharing, "Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy.”

This is Shemar’s first child and Jesiree’s third. People reports she is mom to Charli, 5, with actor Stephen Bishop and also has a son named Kaiden from a previous relationship.

The “S.W.A.T.” star recently revealed the baby news on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Talking about the significance of the child’s due date, he said, “My mother is in heaven right now. It’ll be the three-year anniversary on February 8. On February 8, I’m gonna make one of her dreams come true because in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”