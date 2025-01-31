Jordan Davis & Wife Kristen Expecting Baby #4

Country singer Jordan Davis and his wife Kristen are having another baby!

Earlier this week, Davis announced that they were expecting their fourth child together.

Along with a “Full House”-inspired video posted on Instagram, Jordan is heard saying in a voiceover, “Well, this is a dude. Well, a dad. Three beautiful children. 5, 3, and 1.”

After the video pans to his daughter Eloise crying, Jordan asks, “What's better than 3?”

The video then cuts to his son Elijah trying to ram a toy car into a glass wall, with Jordan saying, “That's not going to go through there, pal.”

Jordan continued, “What's better than 3 is 4. That's where we're going to be at come June. Baby Davis #4, look out!"

“And you may be thinking, 'How's this dude going to do it?' Well, this dude's thinking the same thing,” Davis joked. “But the dude abides.”

Before the video ended, Davis said, “2025's going to be a big one. Namely because we're welcoming a brand-new baby.”

Jordan captioned the video, “To contribute to the Baby Davis #4 diaper fund, please stream my music and buy tickets.”